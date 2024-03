Trump camp assails Biden for declaring March 31 Transgender Day of Visibility

President Joe Biden is facing criticism from Donald Trump’s campaign and religious conservatives for proclaiming March 31, which corresponds with Easter Sunday this year, as Transgender Day of Visibility.

The Democratic president issued the proclamation on Friday, calling on “all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity”.

But in 2024, the March 31 designation overlaps with Easter, one of Christianity’s holiest celebrations.

Mr Trump’s campaign accused Mr Biden, a Roman Catholic, of being insensitive to religion, and fellow Republicans piled on.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (Frank Franklin II/AP)

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s press secretary.

She assailed what she called the Biden administration’s “years-long assault on the Christian faith”.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on social media that the “Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter” and called the decision “outrageous and abhorrent”.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said the Republicans criticising Mr Biden “are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric”.

He said: “As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American.

“President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”

Mr Biden devoutly attends Mass and considers his Catholic upbringing to be a core part of his morality and identity.

In 2021, he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and afterwards told reporters that the pontiff said he was a “good Catholic” who should keep receiving Communion.

But Mr Biden’s political stances on gay marriage and support for women having the right to abortion have put him at odds with many conservative Christians.