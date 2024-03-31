Trump camp assails Biden for declaring March 31 Transgender Day of Visibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump camp assails Biden for declaring March 31 Transgender Day of Visibility

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden (Matt Kelley/AP, File)
US President Joe Biden (Matt Kelley/AP, File)

President Joe Biden is facing criticism from Donald Trump’s campaign and religious conservatives for proclaiming March 31, which corresponds with Easter Sunday this year, as Transgender Day of Visibility.

The Democratic president issued the proclamation on Friday, calling on “all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity”.

But in 2024, the March 31 designation overlaps with Easter, one of Christianity’s holiest celebrations.

Mr Trump’s campaign accused Mr Biden, a Roman Catholic, of being insensitive to religion, and fellow Republicans piled on.

NYPD Officer Killed Trump
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (Frank Franklin II/AP)

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s press secretary.

She assailed what she called the Biden administration’s “years-long assault on the Christian faith”.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on social media that the “Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter” and called the decision “outrageous and abhorrent”.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said the Republicans criticising Mr Biden “are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric”.

He said: “As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American.

“President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”

Mr Biden devoutly attends Mass and considers his Catholic upbringing to be a core part of his morality and identity.

In 2021, he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and afterwards told reporters that the pontiff said he was a “good Catholic” who should keep receiving Communion.

But Mr Biden’s political stances on gay marriage and support for women having the right to abortion have put him at odds with many conservative Christians.