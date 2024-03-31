On this day in 2013: Sunderland make controversial Paolo Di Canio appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013: Sunderland make controversial Paolo Di Canio appointment

By Press Association
Paolo Di Canio unveiled as Sunerland manager in 2013 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Paolo Di Canio unveiled as Sunerland manager in 2013 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Paolo Di Canio was appointed as Sunderland head coach on this day in 2013.

Sunderland confirmed the controversial Italian as Martin O’Neill’s successor, with the Irishman sacked following the Black Cats’ 1-0 loss to Manchester United – a result that left them just a point above the Premier League drop zone.

Di Canio – who had previously described himself as a fascist – caused immediate controversy with his arrival in the north-east, with former foreign secretary David Miliband resigning from his post as club vice-chairman and non-executive director due to the Italian’s “past political statements”.

Paolo Di Canio
Paolo Di Canio celebrates after his side score at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Di Canio released a statement after his arrival saying: “I am not political, I do not affiliate myself to any organisation, I am not a racist and I do not support the ideology of fascism. I respect everyone.”

On the pitch, the former Celtic and West Ham forward’s immediate objective was to revitalise a squad for a seven-game schedule that would determine Sunderland’s fate.

Sunderland chairman Ellis Short said: “Paolo is hugely enthused by the challenge that lies ahead of him. He is passionate, driven and raring to get started.

Paolo Di Canio
Di Canio’s spell in charge of Sunderland lasted only six months (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Our fans have shown tremendous patience and understanding this season. They have continued to back the team in huge numbers, both home and away, and that is something that continues to inspire all of us in our drive to give them the successful club they deserve.”

Di Canio’s appointment represented a gamble for Sunderland given his volatile nature and lack of top-level experience.

His only previous managerial role was during a tumultuous 18-month spell at Swindon, which was highlighted by winning promotion in his first season.

His reign was also marked by occasional outbursts against his players before his sudden departure, when he cited “broken promises” from the Swindon board as the reason for his exit.

Di Canio had six days to prepare for his first game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, before a Tyne-Wear derby against fierce rivals Newcastle which Sunderland went on to win 3-0.

Although he kept Sunderland in the Premier League, he was sacked after only six months in the role, with the Black Cats winning just three of their 13 games during his tenure.