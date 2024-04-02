Student, 12, opens fire at Finland school wounding three children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Student, 12, opens fire at Finland school wounding three children

By Press Association
Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland where three were wounded in a shooting (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)
Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland where three were wounded in a shooting (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland and wounded three students on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect was later arrested, police said.

Finland School Shooting
Police officers and vehicles at Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with around 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 9.08am.

Police said the wounded were also 12 years old.

The suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday with a handgun in his possession, police said.

The condition of the three wounded students was not immediately clear.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “deeply shocked” over the shooting.

In the past decades, Finland has witnessed two major deadly school shootings.

In November 2007, an 18-year-old student armed with a semi-automatic pistol opened fire at the premises of the Jokela high school in Tuusula, southern Finland, killing nine people. He was later found dead with self-inflicted wounds.

Less than a year later, in September 2008, a 22-year-old student shot and killed 10 people with a semi-automatic pistol at a vocational college in Kauhajoki, south-west Finland, before fatally shooting himself.

Finland School Shooting
The 12-year-old suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area with a handgun in his possession (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

In the Nordic nation of 5.6 million, there are more than 1.5 million licensed firearms and about 430,000 licence holders, according to the Finnish Interior Ministry.

Hunting and gun ownership have long traditions in the sparsely-populated northern European country.

Responsibility for granting permits for ordinary firearms rests with local police departments.

Following the school shootings in 2007 and 2008, Finland tightened its gun laws by raising the minimum age for firearms ownership and giving police greater powers to make background checks on individuals applying for a gun licence.