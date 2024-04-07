Powerball player wins 1.3 billion US dollar jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Powerball player wins 1.3 billion US dollar jackpot

By Press Association
(Jenny Kane/AP)
(Jenny Kane/AP)

A Powerball player has won a jackpot of more than 1.3 billion US dollars, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.

The winning numbers drawn early on Sunday morning were 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69, and the red Powerball was number 9.

A single ticket, held by a player in Oregon, matched all six numbers drawn to 1.326 billion dollars (£1.049 billion), Powerball said in a statement.

Until the latest draw, no-one had won Powerball’s top prize since New Year’s Day, amounting to 41 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner, tying a streak set twice before in 2022 and 2021.

The 1.3 billion dollar prize ranks as the eighth largest in US lottery history and is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 30 years.

Winners who opt for cash would be paid 608.9 million dollars (£481.7 million).

The prizes are subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Lottery Jackpot
The 1.3 billion dollar prize ranks as the eighth largest in US lottery history (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

As the prizes grow, the draws attract more ticket sales and the jackpots subsequently become harder to hit. The game’s long odds for the draw were 1 in 292.2 million.

Saturday night’s scheduled draw was held up and took place in the Florida Lottery studio just before 2.30am on Sunday to enable one of the organisers to complete required procedures before the scheduled time of 10.59pm, Powerball said in a statement.

“Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,” the statement said.

“This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.”

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.