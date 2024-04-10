Real Madrid must call on Champions League know-how at Etihad – Federico Valverde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Real Madrid must call on Champions League know-how at Etihad – Federico Valverde

By Press Association
Federico Valverde secured Real Madrid’s 3-3 draw against Manchester City (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Federico Valverde secured Real Madrid’s 3-3 draw against Manchester City (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Federico Valverde admits Real Madrid will need to draw on all their Champions League-winning experience to see off Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

The two clubs, meeting in the knockout stages for the third successive season, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their last-eight tie at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The competition’s record 14-time winners now face a tough battle to see off the holders at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Manchester City’s Phil Foden (right) battle for the ball
Real and City played out a thrilling game (Nick Potts/PA)

City have not lost in 30 Champions League outings at home in a sequence stretching back to September 2018 and thrashed Real 4-0 at the ground last year.

Valverde, who secured the draw with a fine late volley, said: “There’s always a first time.

“You always have to believe, to have conviction, us especially. We are the first to believe it can be done.

“We have to work hard, every player has to give everything in every ball and if we all pull in the same direction I think we can do it.

“It’s very even. We’re two of the best in the Champions League. They have that plus of playing at home, but we’re going to fight, as we always do.

Pep Guardiola celebrates with Phil Foden
City, who had trailed 2-1 at half-time, have a formidable home record (Nick Potts/PA)

“We have lots of players who have won five Champions Leagues. We have to make that count.”

Valverde was frustrated Real did not claim an advantage, having led 2-1 at half-time.

“The draw feels like last year, like a defeat,” the Uruguay international said. “It’s not a good result because we would have liked to win.”