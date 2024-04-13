Suki Waterhouse reveals gender of new baby during Coachella set

Suki Waterhouse has told the crowd at the Coachella festival that she has given birth to a daughter.

The British actress and singer, 32, had confirmed she had given birth earlier this month by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who is wrapped in a blanket adorned with love hearts.

The Daisy Jones And The Six star performed a host of songs during her set at the California festival, including her new track Faded, before confirming the gender of her newborn whose father is Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

“I can’t believe how many amazing people are playing on Friday, so many amazing women are playing tonight,” she said.

“Sabrina (Carpenter) earlier, Queen Lana (Del Rey).

“I don’t know if some of you know but I’ve had some pretty big life changes happen recently.

“I feel very lucky to have my own amazing lady.”

Waterhouse had previously described having her first child as a “humbling” experience.

Posing in a series of photos wearing disposable post-birth underwear and a bra top, with a cardigan draped over her shoulders, she wrote: “The fourth trimester has been… humbling!

“The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!

“I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”

In the pictures she has tousled hair and a bottle of milk in her hand.

The Love, Rosie actress had appeared to confirm her pregnancy on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November.

She told concertgoers she had chosen to wear something sparkly to “distract” from “something else” – hinting at her growing baby bump.

She later posted a series of photographs from her performance, including a mirror picture where the bump was visible.

Waterhouse is believed to have been dating 37-year-old Pattinson on and off since 2018.

The couple have not revealed the name of their child.

Pattinson found fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga films and has followed in the footsteps of Christian Bale, George Clooney and Ben Affleck playing Batman in the superhero franchise.