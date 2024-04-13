Suki Waterhouse reveals gender of new baby during Coachella set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suki Waterhouse reveals gender of new baby during Coachella set

By Press Association
Suki Waterhouse reveals gender of newborn during Coachella set (Ian West/PA)
Suki Waterhouse reveals gender of newborn during Coachella set (Ian West/PA)

Suki Waterhouse has told the crowd at the Coachella festival that she has given birth to a daughter.

The British actress and singer, 32, had confirmed she had given birth earlier this month by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who is wrapped in a blanket adorned with love hearts.

The Daisy Jones And The Six star performed a host of songs during her set at the California festival, including her new track Faded, before confirming the gender of her newborn whose father is Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

“I can’t believe how many amazing people are playing on Friday, so many amazing women are playing tonight,” she said.

“Sabrina (Carpenter) earlier, Queen Lana (Del Rey).

“I don’t know if some of you know but I’ve had some pretty big life changes happen recently.

“I feel very lucky to have my own amazing lady.”

Waterhouse had previously described having her first child as a “humbling” experience.

Posing in a series of photos wearing disposable post-birth underwear and a bra top, with a cardigan draped over her shoulders, she wrote: “The fourth trimester has been… humbling!

“The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!

“I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”

In the pictures she has tousled hair and a bottle of milk in her hand.

The Love, Rosie actress had appeared to confirm her pregnancy on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November.

She told concertgoers she had chosen to wear something sparkly to “distract” from “something else” – hinting at her growing baby bump.

She later posted a series of photographs from her performance, including a mirror picture where the bump was visible.

Waterhouse is believed to have been dating 37-year-old Pattinson on and off since 2018.

The couple have not revealed the name of their child.

Pattinson found fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga films and has followed in the footsteps of Christian Bale, George Clooney and Ben Affleck playing Batman in the superhero franchise.