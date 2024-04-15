Doja Cat keeps up surprise guest trend in closing first weekend of Coachella

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doja Cat keeps up surprise guest trend in closing first weekend of Coachella

By Press Association
Doja Cat closes the first weekend at Coachella in keeping with the surprise guest trend (Doug Peters/PA)
US rapper Doja Cat has wrapped up the first weekend of Coachella with a string of surprise appearances.

The headline set saw the 28-year-old bring out British rapper 21 Savage to perform their hit n.h.i.e, Teezo Touchdown emerge during a new track titled Masc, and Asap Rocky appear on the catwalk stage to rap on the track titled Urge.

The star-studded performance also saw Doja Cat, real name Amala Dlamini, bring her visual set to a close with a rendition of her 2023 unapologetic anthem titled Paint The Town Red – which peaked at number one on the official UK charts.

Doja Cat followed the trend of surprise on-stage appearances, after Oscar-winning actor Will Smith made an unexpected cameo during Colombian singer J Balvin’s show, performing Men In Black from the 1997 film of the same name starring Smith.

The actor, who wore the trademark black suit and matching sunglasses, rapped the track during the Sunday set while dancers dressed in alien costumes performed behind him, consistent with Balvin’s extra-terrestrial themed set.

His appearance came two years after he slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, before he was awarded the Oscar for his leading role in King Richard.

Meanwhile, Canadian superstar Justin Bieber and Wizkid also unexpectedly stepped on stage during the set of Nigerian star Tems to perform 2020 hit single Essence.

The singer, real name Temilade Openiyi, had warned fans of a surprise before her performance, writing on X: “Coachella! I’m too exciteddd I have a surprise tonight.”

Last year, Bieber was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his Justice world tour amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that can cause facial paralysis.

Earlier in the day, US star Lauryn Hill staged a mini-reunion with her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean, as they surprised festival-goers during her son YG Marley’s Coachella set.

Hill, who made her name in 90s hip-hop band the Fugees before announcing herself as a solo artist, performed hit tracks Ex-Factor and Lost Ones, before welcoming Jean on stage for a partial reunion to sing their 1996 version of Killing Me Softly With His Song.

The duo were not joined by their Fugees co-star Pras.

Guest star Busta Rhymes performed a rendition of Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See, before the group paid tribute to YG Marley’s grandfather, late reggae singer Bob Marley, playing his hit tracks including One Love and Exodus.

The Sunday line-up also saw pop star Kesha join Renee Rapp on stage in a surprise appearance.

Mean Girls actress and singer Rapp brought on 37-year-old Kesha to duet on her debut track Tik Tok, who changed the original opening lyrics to the song which is about rapper Diddy.

It comes as Diddy, real name Sean Combs, has been the subject of several civil lawsuits with allegations made including sexual assault – which he vehemently denies.

Rapp, who starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical of Mean Girls before landing a role in the film’s remake, left her regular role in The Sex Lives Of College Girls to release her debut album Snow Angel last year – performing several hits during her Coachella set.

Other Sunday performers included Victoria Monet, who scooped three Grammy awards at the 2024 ceremony for her debut studio album Jaguar II, and US singer Bebe Rexha.

British acts who took to the stage on Sunday included break-out star Olivia Dean, who was crowned the BBC Introducing artist of the year in November following in the footsteps of Arlo Parks and Tom Grennan.

The London-born star, who is a Brit School graduate like Adele and Amy Winehouse, performed on the Gobi stage after an impressive 2023 saw her debut album Messy shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Meanwhile, London-formed R&B three-piece girl group Flo – which includes Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renee Downer – also performed after being named the winner of the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award.

It comes after Grimes apologised for her performance at Coachella, insisting she had a “bad feeling” before the show but has learnt a “big lesson” from it.

The Canadian singer-songwriter and producer appeared frustrated during the second half of her Saturday set which seemed to be plagued with technical difficulties.

The 36-year-old, who has three children with Tesla founder Elon Musk, later explained that she was experiencing “sonic chaos” during the set and asked fans for forgiveness.

She also promised a “flawless” performance at the second weekend of the festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.