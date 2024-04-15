Anne-Marie shares first look at newborn baby after private pregnancy

Anne-Marie has shared a first look at her newborn baby, after welcoming her first child in private.

The singer, 33, kept her pregnancy under wraps even whilst touring.

But she confirmed the new arrival with a post on Instagram, in which she is embracing the little one.

The baby can be seen in a bear pramsuit, teamed with white socks.

She wrote: “2024 is my favourite year already. We have a new member of our gang.

“I know I need to tidy my wardrobe. We’re having bbqs everyday that the sun is shining.

“I’m so excited for the summer shows coming up, I’ve missed you all so much. I want cuddles please.”

In the photo Anne-Marie, real name Anne-Marie Nicholson, is dressed in an oversized checked shirt, and is planting a kiss on the baby’s cheek.

She also dropped a hint she has named the baby Seven, sharing a photo of a pink iced cake, bearing the word Seven on it.

The British musician will return to the stage in June for her Unhealthy Club tour, beginning in Manchester on June 9.

She will tour the UK, including a set at Glastonbury on June 28, before moving on to Europe, starting at a festival in Belgium on August 2.