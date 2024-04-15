Anne-Marie shares first look at newborn baby after private pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne-Marie shares first look at newborn baby after private pregnancy

By Press Association
Anne-Marie confirmed the new arrival with a post on Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie confirmed the new arrival with a post on Instagram (Ian West/PA)

Anne-Marie has shared a first look at her newborn baby, after welcoming her first child in private.

The singer, 33, kept her pregnancy under wraps even whilst touring.

But she confirmed the new arrival with a post on Instagram, in which she is embracing the little one.

The baby can be seen in a bear pramsuit, teamed with white socks.

She wrote: “2024 is my favourite year already. We have a new member of our gang.

“I know I need to tidy my wardrobe. We’re having bbqs everyday that the sun is shining.

“I’m so excited for the summer shows coming up, I’ve missed you all so much. I want cuddles please.”

In the photo Anne-Marie, real name Anne-Marie Nicholson, is dressed in an oversized checked shirt, and is planting a kiss on the baby’s cheek.

She also dropped a hint she has named the baby Seven, sharing a photo of a pink iced cake, bearing the word Seven on it.

The British musician will return to the stage in June for her Unhealthy Club tour, beginning in Manchester on June 9.

She will tour the UK, including a set at Glastonbury on June 28, before moving on to Europe, starting at a festival in Belgium on August 2.