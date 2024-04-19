Ukraine and Israel aid back on track as US House pushes towards weekend votes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine and Israel aid back on track as US House pushes towards weekend votes

By Press Association
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The US House of Representatives has pushed ahead on a foreign aid package of 95 billion dollars (£76 billion) for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and humanitarian support as a cross-party coalition of legislators helped it clear a procedural hurdle to reach final votes this weekend.

Friday’s vote produced a seldom-seen outcome in the typically hyper-partisan House, with Democrats helping Republican speaker Mike Johnson’s plan advance.

Final House approval could come this weekend when the package would be sent to the Senate.

It was a victory for the strategy Mr Johnson set in motion this week after he agonised for two months over the legislation.

He has had to spend the past 24 hours making the rounds on conservative media working to salvage support for the wartime funding, particularly for Ukraine as it faces a critical moment battling Russia, but also for his own job as the restless right flank threatens to oust him over the effort.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about what we’re doing here and why,” Mr Johnson told the conservative host of The Mark Levin Show.

“Ukrainians desperately need lethal aid right now. We cannot allow Vladimir Putin to roll through another country and take it. These are very serious matters with global implications.”

After months of delay, the House worked slowly but deliberately once Mr Johnson made up his mind this week to plough ahead.

President Joe Biden sent a swift endorsement of the speaker’s plan and, in a rare moment, Donald Trump, the Republican presumed presidential nominee who opposes most overseas aid for Ukraine, has not derailed the speaker’s work.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden (Gene J Puskar/AP)

“The world is watching what the Congress does,” the White House said in a statement. “Passing this legislation would send a powerful message about the strength of American leadership at a pivotal moment.”

In an extremely rare step, the members of the House Rules Committee joined forces late on Thursday in a near-midnight vote, the four Democrats giving their support on a procedural step, to push past the Republican majority’s three hardline holdouts to send the package to the House floor for debate.

Mr Johnson will need to rely on Democrats again on Friday to clear the next procedural vote and turn back amendments Republicans have offered that could kill the package. One from hardline representative Marjorie Taylor Greene would reduce spending for Ukraine to zero.

She has filed the “motion to vacate” the speaker from office, and has drawn at least one other Republican, Thomas Massie, as a co-sponsor.

It could launch a bid to evict Mr Johnson from the speaker’s office, should she call it up for a vote, much the way Republicans ousted Kevin McCarthy from the position last autumn.