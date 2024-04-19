Person who was on fire outside Trump hush money trial rushed away on stretcher By Press Association April 19 2024, 6:59 pm April 19 2024, 6:59 pm Share Person who was on fire outside Trump hush money trial rushed away on stretcher Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6439569/person-rushed-away-on-stretcher-after-fire-outside-trump-hush-money-trial/ Copy Link Former President Donald Trump steps outside the courtroom (Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times via AP, Pool) A person who was on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place has been rushed away on a stretcher. The fire was extinguished on Friday shortly after a jury and alternativees had been seated in Trump’s criminal case. A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire. People rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away. Emergency responders then took the person away on a stretcher. The fire happened in a park across the street from the courthouse which has been a gathering point for protesters and media outlets covering jury selection for the trial.