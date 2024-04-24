Kid Cudi cancels tour due to broken heel after jumping off Coachella stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Kid Cudi cancels tour due to broken heel after jumping off Coachella stage

By Press Association
Kid Cudi has said he faces a long recovery time from a heel injury (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kid Cudi has said he faces a long recovery time from a heel injury (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kid Cudi has cancelled his music tour following the rapper breaking his heel bone during a performance at Coachella.

The Grammy award-winning artist and actor, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, recently played the Californian music festival where he was injured after jumping off a stage.

In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old musician, who has worked with Eminem and Kanye West, said that he will have surgery on his “broken calcaneus” and there will be “a long recovery time”.

“We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all,” he added.

“There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon.

“We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support.

“I’m really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise I’m ok, just a (little) soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”

He previously posted a video saying he learned a “valuable lesson” that he would be doing “no more prancing around, jumping off stages” and had hoped he would be “healed up”.

Also known for acting in the horror movie X, action movie Need for Speed and the animated TV series Knuckles, Cudi had been due to play US dates throughout June and August before moving to his European leg next year with gigs in London and Manchester.