Taylor Swift’s album breaks new record with one billion plays on Spotify

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift’s album breaks new record with one billion plays on Spotify

By Press Association
Taylor Swift’s album is making waves on Spotify (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Taylor Swift’s album is making waves on Spotify (Chris Pizzello/AP)

A new album by global superstar Taylor Swift has broken a new record after it was played more than one billion times on Spotify.

The US singer, who released The Tortured Poets Department last week, had already become the first Spotify artist to have 300 million streams in a single day.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Spotify said on Wednesday: “On April 22, 2024, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week.

“The album has surpassed one billion streams since release.”

The singer-songwriter, 34, had previously broken other Spotify records by becoming the first female artist on the music listening site to reach 100 million monthly listeners in August 2023.

Swift’s Midnights, which went to number one on both sides of the Atlantic, was the most streamed album in the UK for 2023.

The album also broke the then record for most-streamed album in a single day in the streaming platform’s history when it was released in October 2022.

The Tortured Poets Department, her highly anticipated 11th studio album,  includes collaborations with Florence And The Machine and Post Malone and her song titles and lyrics appear to refer to some of her ex-flames.

Swift was also named 2023’s biggest-selling global recording artist by topping the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global artist chart for a fourth time earlier this year.