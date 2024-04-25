US country star Colt Ford promises to get back on-stage after health issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

US country star Colt Ford promises to get back on-stage after health issues

By Press Association
US country star Colt Ford promises to get back on-stage after health issues (Media Punch/Alamy)
US musician Colt Ford has promised fans “this old country boy will get back” after suffering health complications.

The 53-year-old had reportedly been admitted to intensive care after suffering a heart attack at the beginning of April following a performance in Gilbert, Arizona, according to US outlets.

Ford thanked his fans for their love and messages in a video posted on social media, which appeared to show the musician on a hospital bed with a visible post-surgery scar on his chest.

“I’ve got a long way to go, but I promise you this old country boy will get back,” Ford said, after cancelling more than two dozen tour dates across the US.

“It probably won’t be this year, and I hate I’ve got to miss all these shows, but I’m coming back. I am coming back.”

Ford also said he was “grateful” to his friends and celebrities who had reached out while he was in hospital, as well as his family and fiancee Megan.

“It’s tough on everybody. You don’t realise that until you get into this situation – make sure you take care of yourself, things can sneak up on you.

“But know that I’m coming back, I’m coming back, I promise you.”

Ford rose to fame in 2008 with album Ride Through The Country, before co-writing and recording track Dirt Road Anthem alongside Brantley Gilbert – which became a Billboard Country Airplay number one hit for Jason Aldean after his rendition.

The song was also nominated for a Grammy for best country solo performance in 2012.