Sharon Stone on humanitarianism: You don’t save lives winning a Golden Globe

US actress Sharon Stone has brushed off Hollywood in favour of humanitarianism, saying “it took 35 years, but I’m in the right room”.

The star found fame in 1992’s Basic Instinct opposite Michael Douglas, and later lost out on winning an Oscar for Martin Scorsese’s crime thriller Casino to Susan Sarandon in Dead Man Walking.

In 2013, Stone became a Nobel Laureate after receiving the Peace Summit Award for her “activities that brought solidarity and new hope to the millions of people who have fought and are fighting against the tragedy of HIV/Aids”.

Sharon Stone won a Peace Summit Award in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I never told people here in LA that I even won,” Stone told former first minster of Scotland Alex Salmond on his show Turkish Tea Talk.

“I didn’t tell anybody because I thought, how can I tell people in the movie business that I won a Nobel Prize.”

Salmond asked the 66-year-old the comparison between winning the Nobel Award to winning best actress in a motion picture at the Golden Globes for her role in Casino.

“You don’t get to save lives winning a Golden Globe,” she said.

Stone said during her time in Warsaw, Poland – where she received the award, she met with Lech Walesa – the former president of the eastern European country.

Former Polish president Lech Walesa (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She added: “I got to spend time with him and learn from him about how to create a peaceful revolution, a bloodless revolution.

“I got to spend time with Shirin Ebadi, who left Iran, whose husband was put in prison, whose family was taken from her, who won the Nobel Prize for going against the government.”

Struggling to hold back her tears, Stone continued: “These people who were so courageous.

“Betty Williams, who became my godmother, who created the Million Mom March in Ireland and stopped the uprising.

“Suddenly, I was like, I’m in the right goddamn room. These are my people.

“I would stand in the street with these people. I would risk my lives with these people.

“These people get me, I get them.

“It took 35 years, but I’m in the right room.”

Sharon Stone attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this year (Doug Peters/PA)

However, Stone did not completely write off returning to the silver screen.

“I’m looking for something that’s really powerful and meaningful and good, comedically or dramatically, but something like that,” she said.

Salmond said he heard a rumour that Stone might be coming to Scotland to make a film.

“I’ve heard rumours, but no-one’s approached me directly….The closer I can get to my ancestors, the happier I’ll be,” she added.