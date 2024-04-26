Beyond Paradise recommissioned for third series and Christmas special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Beyond Paradise recommissioned for third series and Christmas special

By Press Association
The cast of Beyond Paradise (Joss Barratt/PA)
The cast of Beyond Paradise (Joss Barratt/PA)

Beyond Paradise will return for a third series and Christmas special, the BBC has announced.

It comes following the second series’ finale on BBC One on Friday night which saw DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd very nearly tie the knot.

The Death In Paradise spin-off show hit screens last year and saw Kris Marshall reprise his role as the detective inspector as he attempted to adjust to life with his fiancee – played by Not Going Out’s Sally Bretton – on the Devonshire coast.

TV Choice Awards 2024
Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton attend the TV Choice Awards 2024 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

During the series’ last episode the couple’s fostering journey came to a conclusion and they welcomed Ryan into their home.

Elsewhere, Pc Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) and CS Charlie Woods’ (Jade Harrison) professional relationship took an unexpected turn and DS Esther Williams (Zara Ahmadi) took on a case that saw the Shipton Abbott Museum robbed of a prized possession.

Across the series the Shipton Abbott police team have dealt with a death during a murder-mystery play, a local fishing legend going missing at sea, and a medium predicting an arson attack.

Tim Key, executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: “The response to series two has been fantastic.

“So much love goes into the making of the show and we’re delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much.

“We can’t wait to get back to Shipton Abbott for another Christmas special and series to continue the story and learn more about our characters and the town they live in – I can promise that we’ll be making the viewers laugh, cry, laugh a bit more and then baffling them with a series of ingenious puzzles.

“There will also be a duck.”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “Beyond Paradise has become such a huge hit with millions of viewers across the UK.

“It’s a show that is absolutely on a roll, and we’re beyond pleased to bring more fiendishly clever mysteries from the Shipton Abbott team to the BBC.”

The drama series will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer when it makes its return.