I understand if Mohamed Salah has got the hump – Alan Shearer

By Press Association
Mohamed Salah was named on the bench at West Ham (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Alan Shearer believes Mohamed Salah is right to feel aggrieved about being left out of the Liverpool starting line-up on Saturday.

Salah, for so long the Reds’ chief attacking inspiration, was involved in a touchline row with manager Jurgen Klopp after being named on the bench for the Merseysiders’ damaging 2-2 draw at West Ham.

The result dealt another blow to Liverpool’s already slim hopes of winning the Premier League title in Klopp’s final season.

Alan Shearer
TV pundit Alan Shearer has backed Mohamed Salah (Adam Davy/PA)

The flashpoint came just before Salah was introduced to the action in the 79th minute, with fellow substitute Darwin Nunez stepping in to act as peacemaker.

Shearer, the Premier League’s record goalscorer, told BBC Match of the Day: “We don’t know what Klopp has said to him – he’s obviously said something that’s riled him.

“He’s obviously got the right hump with being left out and probably rightly so, even though he’s not hit the heights that Mo Salah has done over the years.

“We’re guessing as to what Jurgen has said to him but I understand if Mo has got the right hump because of the number of times he’s been Liverpool’s saviour, Liverpool’s superstar.

Jurgen Klopp on the touchline at West Ham
Klopp played down the issue (Adam Davy/PA)

“He’s got 17 in 25 league starts. Anyone else looking at that would think that’s unbelievable. It’s a shame that it’s going to end like that.”

Salah added further to the controversy after the game when he refused to discuss the matter with reporters, saying only: “There’s going to be a fire today if I speak.”

Klopp, however, tried to play down the incident after his team failed to find a late winner at the London Stadium.

“We spoke about it in the dressing room and that is done for me,” he said.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher labelled Salah’s post-match comment “daft” but called on all sides to move on from the incident.

Carragher wrote on X: “MO Salah & Jurgen Klopp are both @LFC legends. We don’t need to take sides!

“Salah is frustrated & angry with Jurgen that he’s not playing & at that moment didn’t want to fully embrace the boss, Jurgen understandably took exception.

“MO was daft with his comment in the mixed zone but lets let them sort it out & enjoy the last few weeks together. They’ve been a massive help to each other in all that’s been achieved at the club!”