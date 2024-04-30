Eddie Redmayne lands Tony nomination for role in Cabaret

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Redmayne lands Tony nomination for role in Cabaret

By Press Association
Eddie Redmayne (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Redmayne (Ian West/PA)

Eddie Redmayne has been nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role in the Broadway production of Cabaret.

The British star has already won an Olivier Award for his turn as the Emcee in the hit show, which he first performed in London’s West End.

He is nominated for the best leading actor in a musical prize at the Tonys, alongside Brody Grant for The Outsiders, Jonathan Groff for Merrily We Roll Along, Dorian Harewood for The Notebook and Brian D’Arcy James in Days Of Wine And Roses.

The revival of the hit show first transformed the West End’s Playhouse Theatre into the Kit Kat Club and transferred to Broadway this month.

The show is still running in London, starring Luke Treadaway and Cara Delevingne.

Redmayne starred opposite Irish actress Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles in London, but in New York the role is being performed by Gayle Rankin, who is nominated in the best actress in a musical category.

A number of famous faces are in the running for big prizes at the Tony Awards this year, with Succession’s Jeremy Strong nominated in the best actor in a play category for An Enemy Of The People.

He will compete against Dopesick’s Michael Stuhlbarg for Patriots, The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper for Uncle Vanya, Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch and Ray Donovan’s Liev Schreiber for Doubt: A Parable.

The Notebook star Rachel McAdams, Ocean’s Eight’s Sarah Paulson and American Horror Story’s Jessica Lange are all nominated for the best actress in a play prize for their roles in Mary Jane, Appropriate and Mother Play respectively.

The nominations were announced on US morning show CBS This Morning.