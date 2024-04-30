Actor Damian Lewis excited to perform ‘biggest gig’ at Latitude Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Actor Damian Lewis excited to perform ‘biggest gig’ at Latitude Festival

By Press Association
Damian Lewis will be performing at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk in July (Suzan Moore/PA)
Damian Lewis will be performing at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk in July (Suzan Moore/PA)

Actor Damian Lewis has spoken of his excitement to be performing his biggest musical gig to date at this year’s Latitude Festival.

The 53-year-old, who starred in the TV series Homeland and 2019 comedy film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, has been announced for the Second Stage at the event in Henham Park, Suffolk, in July.

He is best known for his performances on screen but released his debut album, Mission Creep, last year, has been on tour and is working on a second album.

Damian Lewis released his debut album, Mission Creep, last year (Rhys Frampton/Planet Earth Publicity/PA)

“I was already booked to come and camp here (at Latitude Festival) with my kids and then I got asked to come and play,” he said.

“It’s a huge privilege, I feel really grateful.

“We’re on the Second Stage, which is a big stage.

“There are potentially going to be up to 8,000 people there, that’s the biggest gig I will have played, so I’m really excited.”

Lewis said he has primarily been an actor but music has “just always been in the background”.

“I used to hop on my motorbike and go around Europe and busk in the summers when I was starting out as an actor, actually,” he said.

Damian Lewis said music has ‘always been in the background’ (Joseph Lynn/Planet Earth Publicity/PA)

“We’ve been putting bands together for wrap parties and things at the end of films, TV shows, that sort of thing.

“I was approached… I was singing on the radio, something a few years back, and got approached – ‘Would you be interested in doing something?’

“Before I knew what was happening I was writing a record and then I had a band and was going on tour.

“It’s been a happy series of accidents.

“I’m loving it so much that I’ve started taking it quite seriously because why not? It’s really fun.”

Lewis said he has “just been in the studio recording the second album – it’s not quite finished yet”, but he is hoping to release it by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, he said he is “very honoured” to have been asked to read the Invictus poem at a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8.

“I love what Invictus does, I love the charity, I love all the work it does in sport,” he said.

He said he was asked by someone at the charity rather than by the Duke of Sussex, who will attend the ceremony.

Lewis described Latitude, whose line-up this year includes Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar and Nile Rogers & Chic, as “brilliant”.

– Latitude Festival takes place at Henham Park, Suffolk, from July 25 to 28.