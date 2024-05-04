Arsenal keep pressure on Manchester City with defeat of Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Arsenal keep pressure on Manchester City with defeat of Bournemouth

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2024.
Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2024.

Arsenal are potentially two wins away from winning their first Premier League title in two decades after seeing off a spirited Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

A Bukayo Saka penalty and second-half strikes from Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice earned the hosts a 3-0 victory that ensures they will top the table after the weekend’s action.

The destiny of the title remains out of Arsenal’s hands as reigning champions Manchester City have a game in hand but all Mikel Arteta’s side can do at this stage is win their remaining fixtures – with a trip to Manchester United and the visit of Everton on the final day still to come.

Having been well on top, it took until their 16th shot for Arsenal to break the deadlock as Saka converted from 12 yards after Kai Havertz had been fouled.

Trossard’s strike secured the points, although Bournemouth will feel aggrieved they were denied a late goal that would have set up a grandstand finish as Dominic Solanke was penalised for a shove on David Raya.

Unlike last season’s fixture, when the Cherries took the lead inside 10 seconds, it was Arsenal who were on it from the off.

Ryan Christie was lucky to escape any sort of punishment for catching Saka with a high challenge as Bournemouth were having to throw bodies in front of shots almost immediately – William Saliba popping up in the visitors box to test Mark Travers as the pressure began to build.

Thomas Partey’s low effort was timid enough for Travers to push behind for a corner while Rice fired wide from 12 yards, with the opening goal yet to arrive despite Arsenal’s dominance.

That changed just before the interval as referee David Coote pointed for a penalty after Travers was adjudged to have brought down Havertz.

Arsenal v Bournemouth – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz won a penalty which Bukayo Saka converted to give Arsenal the lead (PA).

A VAR check confirmed the on-pitch call and Saka calmly rolled home the resulting spot-kick home to give the Gunners a deserved half-time lead.

Saka should have doubled that advantage soon after the restart but rushed a shot when free in the box and Travers saved once more before then keeping out a Havertz strike.

A rare foray forward saw Solanke at least work Raya in the Arsenal goal and it did mark the spell of the game where the Cherries began offering more of an attacking threat.

Justin Kluivert swung a free-kick over the crossbar before he was unable to make the most of being played in over the top of the Arsenal defence.

Arsenal v Bournemouth – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard made it 2-0 (Adam Davy/PA)

With the sense of a late Bournemouth leveller growing, Trossard eased concerns for the hosts and their fans. Rice latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the Bournemouth box and played a subtle pass to Trossard, who tucked home.

Coote then angered the travelling fans as he ruled out a potential Antoine Semenyo effort for Solanke impeding Raya in the build-up.

Rice added the gloss to the afternoon by hammering in a third from an acute angle deep into stoppage time to help keep Arsenal’s hopes of a first league crown since 2004 very much alive.