ASAP Rocky and son RZA star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

ASAP Rocky and son RZA star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign

By Press Association
ASAP Rocky and son RZA star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
ASAP Rocky and son RZA star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Rihanna has cast her partner ASAP Rocky and their two-year-old son RZA in her latest Savage X Fenty campaign.

The music superstar launched her classics line as part of the collection, featuring a variety of men’s boxers, briefs and tee-shirts, continuing the modelling career of her oldest son.

In the campaign photographs, RZA is sporting a black vest top and black briefs while sitting on the shoulders of his 35-year-old father, who was wearing a matching outfit.

A second picture features Rocky holding RZA in his arms with his back facing the camera, while his hair is braided to read the word “Dad”.

It marked another modelling job for RZA, who recently starred alongside his father in Bottega Veneta’s photography series Portraits Of Fatherhood, which also featured his 11-month-old brother Riot Rose.

Meanwhile in August 2023, Savage X Fenty introduced its first line of maternity wear and saw Rihanna using one of the nursing bras posing with baby RZA.

It comes months after Rihanna said that she wants to have more children, but is leaving it up to God to decide.

“I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy,” she told the Interview magazine.

It also comes weeks after she supported Rocky during the debut of his AWGE runway collection American Sabotage at Paris Fashion Week.

The Barbadian singer was spotted filming the fashion collection with her phone during the catwalk show, which featured a variety of distressed clothing, layers of bandana, balaclavas and cargos.

Rocky is set to face a criminal trial in Los Angeles in October, after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a former friend and collaborator before allegedly firing it in his direction outside a Hollywood hotel in November 2021.