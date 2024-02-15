Glasgow councillors pass budget backing council tax freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glasgow councillors pass budget backing council tax freeze

By Press Association
Councillors debated the city’s budget (Lewis McKenzie/PA)
Councillors debated the city’s budget (Lewis McKenzie/PA)

Glasgow’s local authority has passed its budget for the next three years, with councillors choosing to freeze council tax.

At a budget meeting on Thursday, the proposals were approved after a deal between the SNP and Green groups on Glasgow city council.

It comes after Scotland’s finance secretary Shona Robison warned local authorities they will not receive money to cover a council tax freeze if they opt to increase the levy.

Unions have protested against planned budget cuts to services in Glasgow, saying they are already “on their knees”.

During the Glasgow council meeting city treasurer Ricky Bell, from the governing SNP group, said the council tax freeze was “fully funded”.

Susan Aitken said ‘tough decisions’ had to be made (Jane Barlow/PA)

Council leader Susan Aitken also backed the council tax freeze.

She said: “We don’t have the powers in Scotland just now to address rampant inflation and mortgage rates.

“But we can choose not to pass an increase in this particular bill on to our residents during a tough time, even as we continue to argue for fundamental reform in local taxation.”

Drafting the budget had meant “facing some tough decisions head on”, she said.

Labour councillor Jill Brown said: “We are accepting the council tax freeze as well.

“In a state where our citizens are suffering from a cost-of-living crisis it is the only option available.”

However she said the SNP/Green government at Holyrood had passed on “drastic cuts” to the local authority.

The SNP budget for the council included cuts to teachers, she said.

A report from officials said there was a £107.7 million spending gap over the next three years following the latest settlement from Holyrood.

Earlier this month Ms Robison, who is also the Deputy First Minister, asked all of Scotland’s 32 councils to confirm their intentions on the council tax freeze by February 16.

However the budget processes of many councils are expected to continue beyond this point.

Local authorities across Scotland have been offered £144 million in compensation for the SNP’s council tax freeze policy, though the umbrella body for local governments has said this is not enough.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Deputy First Minister wrote to councils to ask for confirmation of their intentions on the council tax freeze by February 16 to inform stage two of the Scottish Budget.

“Ministers recognise that by that date, councils may still be finalising their council tax intentions and those will be subject to confirmation at council budget meetings in February and March.”