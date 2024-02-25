Scotland’s public services need more funding, Robison tells Hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scotland’s public services need more funding, Robison tells Hunt

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Budget statement in the Commons on March 6 (PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Budget statement in the Commons on March 6 (PA)

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has warned the Chancellor that additional funding is needed to support public services.

Shona Robison has written to Jeremy Hunt ahead of his spring Budget statement on March 6, urging him to heed the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) warning on further tax cuts.

Ms Robison, who is also the Scottish Finance Secretary, said there is a “clear need” for increased investment after her Government faced tough choices in its 2024-25 Budget outlined in December.

The letter also calls for increased cost-of-living support, including an end to the two-child benefit cap.

She also said national insurance powers should be transferred to Holyrood so ministers can design a tax system that suits the Scotland’s needs.

The Deputy First Minister said Mr Hunt’s autumn statement last year had been a “worst case scenario” for Scotland, adding the block grant had fallen by 1.2% in real-terms since 2022-23, with capital funding cut by almost 10%.

Scottish Government budget
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has written to the Chancellor as he finalises his Budget (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“With the UK Government’s spring Budget it is vital that they change course,” she said.

“There is a clear need for increased investment by the UK Government in public services and infrastructure, as has been recognised by the IMF.

“I would urge the Chancellor to use whatever headroom may be available to prioritise investment in public services and infrastructure over tax cuts.

“The Scottish Budget has prioritised funding for social security and public services in line with our three missions. Yet our spending remains constrained by the decisions of the UK Government.

“The UK spring Budget is a key opportunity to increase finding for our vital public services and infrastructure that supports our economy and communities, as well as supporting people with the cost of living and investing in our net zero future.

“I urge the UK Government to rise to this challenge.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is receiving a record £41 billion per year settlement from the UK Government and has significant tax, borrowing and welfare powers to deliver for the people of Scotland.

“Our decisive action in tackling inflation has meant we’ve been able to deliver a £340 national insurance cut and the largest ever cash increase to the national living wage for 2.6 million Scottish workers as part of our plan to grow the economy, while also supporting households with £3,700 in cost-of-living support.”