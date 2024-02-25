Sir Ed Davey says he should have apologised sooner for Horizon scandal role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sir Ed Davey says he should have apologised sooner for Horizon scandal role

By Press Association
Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly convicted because of faulty accounting software (Yui Mok/PA)
Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly convicted because of faulty accounting software (Yui Mok/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said he “probably should have said sorry earlier on” in relation to his role in the Post Office scandal.

Sir Ed served as post office minister under the coalition government from 2010 to 2012 and apologised to victims of the scandal when writing in The Guardian earlier this month.

Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly convicted because of faulty accounting software, with the major miscarriage of justice in the spotlight thanks to an ITV drama.

Sir Ed will give evidence alongside former Post Office boss Paula Vennells at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry when it resumes in April.

Asked why it took him so long to apologise, Sir Ed told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I probably should have said sorry earlier on, but it is a huge scandal and our hearts go out to those hundreds of subpostmasters and their families who were treated appallingly.

“The key thing now is to make sure that those exonerations happen quickly, that they get the compensation quickly and that they get to the truth with the inquiry.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey
Sir Ed Davey will give evidence at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry when it resumes in April (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Ed previously said he was repeatedly lied to by the Post Office about the efficacy of their software.

Asked whether he should have questioned the Post Office’s version of events a bit harder, he said: “I was never asked a question in parliament, actually. It wasn’t raised that much with me – Mr (Alan Bates) did, and that’s why I met him.

“There were a few written questions and a few letters, but it wasn’t actually until the BBC had a Panorama programme, where they found that insider in Fujitsu who blew the whistle … and the Panorama programme was aired in August 2015. I don’t know what ministers at the time knew about that.”

Writing in The Guardian on February 1, Sir Ed said he was “deeply sorry” for the families who have had their lives ruined by “the greatest miscarriage of justice in our time”.

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells forfeited her CBE for ‘bringing the honours system into disrepute’ after her handling of the Horizon crisis (Jeremy Durkin/PA)

“As one of the ministers over the 20 years of this scandal, including my time as minister responsible for postal affairs, I’m sorry I did not see through the Post Office’s lies – and that it took me five months to meet Alan Bates, the man who has done so much to uncover it,” he said.

Ms Vennells forfeited her CBE for “bringing the honours system into disrepute” following her handling of the Horizon crisis, after issuing an apology last month.

She was named on Friday in a list published on the Cabinet Office website as an individual whose honour had been revoked.

A series of other current and former politicians have been or will be questioned by the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, including Conservative ministers Greg Clark and Kelly Tolhurst, Liberal Democrat politician Sir Vince Cable and Labour shadow cabinet member Pat McFadden.