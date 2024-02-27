Aberdeen could see ‘second renaissance’ with North Sea energy grid, says Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Aberdeen could see ‘second renaissance’ with North Sea energy grid, says Brown

By Press Association
The report discusses the future of the North Sea (Ben Birchall/PA)
Aberdeen could enjoy a “second renaissance” with the creation of a North Sea energy grid linking offshore wind, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.

A report from his think tank Our Scottish Future said the North Sea could enjoy a second life as a hub for green energy when oil and gas production winds down.

Authored by Nick Butler, a visiting professor at King’s College London, the report outlines plans for “North Sea 2” – an energy system focused on renewables.

It would involve an integrated electricity grid connecting the UK with Scandinavia, the low countries and France, as well as the development of carbon capture and storage facilities.

Gordon Brown spoke of a ‘second renaissance’ for Aberdeen (Lucy North/PA)

Hydrogen produced by wind power also features in the plan.

The report acknowledges the new system would require “considerable” investment and will have to rely on private capital.

In his foreword to the report, Mr Brown said: “Instead of us being resigned to fewer jobs and wealth coming from the North Sea in the years to come – and the job numbers running down from the current 120,000 – I can see the combination of three sources of energy: wind power, carbon capture and storage and hydrogen, generating more income and employment and Aberdeen enjoying a second renaissance as a centre for the new North Sea of the future.”

On the plans for a new grid, Mr Brown added: “Norway is ready to discuss a North Sea grid. Germany has already said it favours such a venture.

“All the European Union countries including France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands close to the North Sea have much to gain from such an enterprise.

“Now that the UK has rejoined the North Sea’s wind co-operation group and put offshore wind projects out to tender in a more commercial way, we could start to move forward with confidence.

“By leading on the North Sea grid and making Aberdeen its centre, Britain can be at the forefront of global progress in both offshore wind technology and carbon capture and storage.”