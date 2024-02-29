Ministers told to ‘massively accelerate’ move away from oil and gas boilers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers told to ‘massively accelerate’ move away from oil and gas boilers

By Press Association
There needs to be a ‘massive acceleration’ in the move away from oil and gas boilers to more environmentally friendly heating systems, a report has suggested (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Scottish ministers have been told they need to “massively accelerate” the move to more environmentally friendly heating systems – as well as finding a “sensible” funding model to help households move away from using oil and gas boilers.

While currently only about 5,000 homes a year fit devices such as heat pumps, a report from the think tank IPPR Scotland says this needs to be ramped up to well over 100,000 properties a year by 2030.

The report, prepared along with the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations and environmental campaigns at Oxfam Scotland, insists that installing “clean heating systems” – such as air-source heat pumps, district heating connections and electric storage heaters – in all homes is “the only way to achieve emissions reductions on the scale demanded by the 2045 net zero target”.

But it added: “Retrofitting all homes by 2045 needs a massive acceleration from fewer than 10,000 clean heat retrofits per year to over 100,000.”

With the report saying helping households to make the change could cost from £650-750 million to £1.3 billion to £1.7 billion a year, depending on the levels of support offered, report author Dave Hawkey of IPPR Scotland said there needed to be a “sensible, long-term and fair funding model”.

Stressing that the transition to less polluting heating systems was an “unprecedented project for Scotland”, the report was clear there should be a “just transition” where “those with the broadest shoulders should contribute more”.

It raised the possibility of ministers using devolved income tax power to fund the change, putting a new Just Transition Supplement on to existing rates.

This would mean the contributions paid by Scots would be “progressively rising across tax bands”.

PA Graphics

Grants should be made available to fully fund the costs of installing new heating systems for low-income families, IPPR suggested.

It also insisted that support for people in council and housing association homes should  match that provided to owner-occupiers and private renters.

Mr Hawkey, a senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland, said: “Everyone, be they homeowners or renters, rich or poor, deserves a warm home in a future without fossil fuel boilers.

“But time is running out. If we don’t drastically increase our installation rates for clean heat and energy efficiency, we will miss our net-zero targets.”

However, with “people are understandably worried by the cost”, he said the report was “proposing a sensible, long-term and fair funding model for the Government to use so we can get rid of 20th century gas and oil boilers and get in 21st century clean heat like heat pumps”.

Lewis Ryder-Jones, advocacy adviser at Oxfam Scotland, said that meeting the country’s legally binding emission reduction targets would require “significant new action, including fundamentally changing the way we heat and insulate our homes”.

He added: “That will only happen at scale and speed if the way it is paid for is fair and protects those on the lowest incomes.

“Those with more money, who on average also pollute more, should pay more.”

Meanwhile, Sally Thomas, chief executive at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), said:  “Social homes are already the most energy-efficient of any in Scotland, with housing associations leading the way in the transition to a cleaner, greener future.

“Housing associations are fully committed to reducing carbon emissions and playing a leading role in helping Scotland meet its net-zero commitments. However, that transition must be a fair one, not where tenants pay the price.

“That’s why, as this important report shows, the Scottish Government must commit to a long-term funding plan that will support housing associations in meeting the costs of delivering clean, green affordable homes.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the need to increase the pace and scale of the move to clean heat so that we tackle climate change and ensure everyone in Scotland has a warm, affordable home to live in.

“We also understand the level of support required to help people with that transition, especially during a cost of living crisis. That’s why the Scottish Government has already committed significant funding to this work, and we will continue to do so.

“We have committed £1.8 billion during the course of this Parliament to support this transition. Scotland has the most generous package of grants and loans in the UK, which are available for households who are seeking to move to clean heating.

“But the investment to decarbonise heat must come from many sources, not just the Government. That’s why we formed an expert Green Heat Finance Taskforce which has been working on new ways to finance this work, and to stimulate investment in skills, innovation and the supply chain. Its first report concluded that there is a huge appetite to fund climate-friendly heating and better-insulated homes in Scotland, and that creates an opportunity for many well paid jobs in the sector.”

“Our current proposals for a Heat in Buildings Bill would see Scotland on the most ambitious path within the UK, with a roll-out of clean heating systems at a scale and pace very much faster than at present.”