MPs to examine role of civil service in UK and Scottish governments

By Press Association
The civil service works for the UK and Scottish governments (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A Westminster committee will examine the role of the civil service in supporting both the UK and Scottish governments.

MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee have launched an inquiry into the civil service, exploring the challenges and opportunities which arise from having one service working for both governments.

The civil service is led by the Cabinet Secretary, currently Simon Case, and its members carry out the wishes of ministers in the UK Government as well as the devolved administrations.

The committee’s inquiry will examine whether collaboration between civil servants supporting the UK and Scottish governments is working in a way which benefits both administrations.

However it will not focus specifically on “individuals, teams or areas of policy” within either government.

Pete Wishart
SNP MP Pete Wishart chairs the committee (House of Commons/PA)

In recent years, some Conservatives have questioned the use of civil servants’ time in producing the Scottish Government’s independence prospectus papers.

Committee chairman Pete Wishart said: “Civil servants in Scotland, and indeed across the whole UK, do a fantastic job of helping to carry out the agendas upon which their respective governments were elected.

“They are a hugely important resource and they deserve to be given the right tools to do their jobs effectively and in line with the agendas of the governments they serve.

“As a committee, we will be looking closely at this model of a unified civil service supporting two governments to ensure the system is working in a way which enables civil servants to deliver the highest possible standard of public service for the people of Scotland.”

The inquiry will explore increasing policy divergence between the two governments and challenges around official impartiality.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has a clear mandate to provide the people of Scotland with the information they need to make an informed choice about their future.

“It is the role of the Civil Service to support the elected government of the day in developing and implementing its policies.

“We note the planned Parliamentary inquiry into the role of the Civil Service in supporting both the UK and Scottish governments and will engage positively with the Committee during its deliberations.”