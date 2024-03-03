Chancellor fails to express confidence in Post Office chief under investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chancellor fails to express confidence in Post Office chief under investigation

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt said it would be inappropriate to comment on Nick Read’s position while an investigation was ongoing (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Jeremy Hunt said it would be inappropriate to comment on Nick Read’s position while an investigation was ongoing (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has declined to express confidence in Nick Read’s position as chief executive of the Post Office.

Downing Street had offered assurances over Mr Read last week after it emerged he was under investigation after former Post Office chairman Henry Staunton highlighted the existence of an 80-page report compiled by the organisation’s HR director.

Asked on Times Radio if Mr Read’s position is tenable after recent reports and a select committee appearance, Mr Hunt said: “Everyone deserves a chance to make their case.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Post Office chief executive Nick Read is reported to have asked for more money (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“We are a country that believes you’re innocent until proven guilty. In the middle of an investigation, for me to say that his position is tenable or not tenable wouldn’t be appropriate.”

His comments came as The Sunday Times reported that Mr Read threatened to resign if he did not get more money and was the driving force behind repeated attempts for pay rises including calls made by Mr Staunton.

Mr Staunton’s comments about the 80-page report came at an evidence session with MPs on the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday.

He told the committee that Mr Read had said he was going to resign because he was “unhappy with his pay”.

On Wednesday, business minister Kevin Hollinrake told MPs in the House of Commons that Mr Staunton had urged ministers to double the pay of Mr Read to prevent him quitting the organisation.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Former Post Office chairman Henry Staunton made the claims before MPs (Lucy North/PA)

The Post Office said: “Nick Read was rated as exceptional by both Tim Parker (the previous chairman) and Henry Staunton. Post Office uses external consultants to advise and benchmark its pay policies, and the CEO pay ratio is 17:1, compared to the median UK CEO pay ratio of 40:1.”

The company’s executive directors do not set their own remuneration and this is done by the remuneration committee, with outside advice and agreed with the Government.

As a commercial organisation and like other firms, the Post Office offers a number of different remuneration incentives to its executives in order to attract and retain them.

Mr Staunton, 75, previously said he had been told to delay payouts to subpostmasters affected by problems with the Horizon computer system, which led to Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch to accuse him of spreading “made-up anecdotes”.

The Horizon IT scandal saw more than 700 subpostmasters prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Hundreds of subpostmasters are still awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.