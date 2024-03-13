UK to seal trade co-operation agreement with Texas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK to seal trade co-operation agreement with Texas

By Press Association
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is set to sign an eighth trade agreement with a US state – Texas – on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)
The UK is set to sign an agreement on closer trade co-operation with Texas as the Government continues to pursue state-level deals in the absence of a wider free trade agreement with the US.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Texas Governor Greg Abbott are expected to formally sign the agreement in Westminster on Wednesday.

The agreement is not a trade deal, because individual US states do not have the power to sign these, but is similar to a memorandum of understanding designed to improve co-operation between businesses in Britain and Texas and tackle regulatory barriers to trade.

Ms Badenoch said: “I’m delighted to welcome Governor Abbott to the UK for this landmark signing.

“Today’s signature with Texas marks the UK’s eighth US state-level pact, meaning UK firms now have access to states with a combined GDP of £5.3 trillion – equivalent to a quarter of the whole US economy. This shows our US state-level strategy is working and really delivering for British businesses.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will formally sign the agreement with Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch in London Wednesday (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/AP)

The agreement is targeted particularly at the energy sector, as well as life sciences and business services.

Even before the signing of the agreement, British businesses had already enjoyed success in Texas, with the Government’s BioBridge collaboration with the Texas Medical Centre helping 30 UK life sciences companies grow their business in the state.

Mr Abbott said: “As our ninth largest trade partner, the United Kingdom plays a critical role in the Texas economic juggernaut.

“Strengthening the bond between Texas and the United Kingdom is crucial for our shared economies to prosper.

“By signing this Statement of Mutual Co-operation today, we will further promote economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Texas is the economic engine of America, where entrepreneurs from around the globe can cast a vision and know they can achieve it. Working with our British partners, we will chart a greater path towards success and opportunity and create an even more robust economic partnership.”

Achieving a free trade agreement with America had been part of the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto, but progress towards a deal has stalled, with Ms Badenoch blaming a lack of interest on the part of the current US administration.

Instead, the UK has pursued a series of state-level deals, including Indiana in May 2022 and most recently Florida in November last year.

Although these agreements do not lower tariffs as a free trade deal would, they can provide some help for businesses through recognising UK qualifications or addressing state-level regulatory issues.