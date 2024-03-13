Three years of messages missing from First Minister’s phone, Covid inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three years of messages missing from First Minister’s phone, Covid inquiry told

By Press Association
Mark Drakeford (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
The First Minister of Wales has been unable to recover messages from his phone for a period spanning almost three years, an inquiry has heard.

Mark Drakeford, giving evidence at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, said he had “no way of knowing” how or where messages were stored on his device.

He was asked by Tom Poole KC, counsel to the inquiry, whether it was correct that he had been unable to recover messages from July 2018 to March 2021 from his Senedd-issued mobile phone.

Mr Drakeford replied: “Apparently not.”

Asked what efforts had been made to recover the messages, he told the hearing: “Well I use only one telephone.

“There are a number of telephones you could use but I use only the one and that’s the one supplied to me as a member of the Senedd, not as a Welsh Government minister.

“I have no knowledge or expertise in the way in which messages are stored or not stored. As soon as the inquiry asked for messages, then my phone was handed over and all the messages available have been made available to the inquiry.

“I would have no way of knowing where they were stored or how they were stored or which were still available, but efforts would have been made by Senedd technical staff with that competence to make sure the inquiry had everything that was available.”

Mr Drakeford told the hearing he had used WhatsApp 11 times during the pandemic, including one message saying “thanks” and another complaining he could not hear the sound of the Senedd.

He described himself as a “very, very infrequent user of WhatsApp” and said he used text messages more frequently.

The inquiry heard there were a number of Welsh Government policies on the use of informal methods of communication, with WhatsApp prohibited for discussions of Government business.

Mr Drakeford replied: “I do accept that. It’s the policy that’s wrong, not the practice.”

He said the policy was in place from 2009, adding that “in the circumstances of dealing with a pandemic, the policy did not make sense”.

Mr Drakeford was asked about the disappearing messages function, which was turned on by a number of Welsh Government officials.

“Insofar as I am well informed about these things, I think it’s what people do all the time,” he said.

“I don’t think people would have been doing it with an eye to a future inquiry when they did so.

“Now that the spotlight has been shone on these matters in the way that it has, then it would have been better had things not been deleted.

“But I don’t believe it was in order to escape the gaze of anybody else that people would have taken that very ordinary decision.”