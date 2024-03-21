Bank likely to start cutting rates in June, economists say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank likely to start cutting rates in June, economists say

By Press Association
The Bank kept interest rates steady at 5.25% on Thursday (Bank of England/PA)
Markets upped their bets on Thursday that the Bank of England will make its first interest rate cut in June after it sent out the most dovish signals in years.

Markets now see interest rates likely to be set at around 5% in the June meeting, and falling again at subsequent meetings before hitting around 4.5% by the end of the year.

But economists are still split on whether rates will be cut for the first time in June or August.

ING’s developed markets economist James Smith argued that the decision makers will wait until August for their first cut, but added that June would be the first “live” meeting – that is to say one where they might cut rates.

While keeping rates unchanged at 5.25% was important, “more importantly” the Bank kept its guidance unchanged, Mr Smith said.

The wording that rates will have to “remain restrictive for sufficiently long” was the same in this week’s report as it was in February.

“The fact that the forward guidance has stayed unchanged today suggests markets are right to put a relatively small probability on a May rate cut,” Mr Smith said.

He believes rates will be down to 4.25% by the end of the year.

The MPC’s next meeting is on May 9, followed by meetings on June 20 and August 1.

Interest rates
April’s inflation data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which could see a reading below 2%, will not come out until May 22.

It is this data that is likely to be key at June’s meeting, analysts say.

Ofgem’s energy price cap is set to fall 12% for the typical household from April 1, something which economists expect will help push inflation down below 2%.

Rob Wood, the chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the initial impact of April’s minimum wage hike will also be visible by the time of the June meeting.

“That suggests June is the earliest they will cut, but that could be delayed until August,” he said.

“We are sticking with our forecast that the MPC will reduce Bank Rate by 25 basis points initially in June, and then at alternate meetings thereafter.”

He expects rates will drop to 4.5% by the end of the year and then to 3.5% at the end of 2025.

Martin Beck, at the EY Item Club, said that the Bank had struck a “more dovish tone” than had been expected, especially when signalling that even if it cut rates they would remain “restrictive” – that is it is likely to push down inflation.

Mr Beck said that the “force of events will push the MPC to start cutting Bank Rate in June,” despite the potential that the MPC might think it appropriate to be cautious in reducing rates.