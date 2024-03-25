English councils to get £295m for implementing weekly food waste collections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

English councils to get £295m for implementing weekly food waste collections

By Press Association
Weekly collections of food waste are being rolled out for most households across England by March 2026 (Yui Mok/PA)
Weekly collections of food waste are being rolled out for most households across England by March 2026 (Yui Mok/PA)

Councils in England are to receive up to £295 million to support them to introduce weekly food waste collections, the Government has announced.

New funding will cover the provision of food waste caddies for homes and specialist collection vehicles and will be targeted at local authorities that have yet to put collections in place.

Officials said more than 10 million tonnes of food is wasted every year in the UK, much of which is sent to landfill.

Separate collections could prevent contamination of rubbish that can be recycled, while the leftover food could be used to generate sustainable energy from anaerobic digestion, as well as cut down on greenhouse gas emissions that rotting food generates.

Introducing weekly food waste collections across the country is part of the Government’s plan to standardise rubbish and recycling in England, so everyone can recycle the same materials instead of different systems in different council areas.

Weekly collections of food waste are being rolled out for most households across England by March 2026.

Recycling minister Robbie Moore said: “Weekly food waste collections are a central plank in delivering a simpler, easier recycling system for all.

“It will help to stop food waste heading to landfill and support our goals of tackling both waste and climate change.

“We’re backing councils with new funding to ensure the nation can benefit and recycle more.”

Claire Shrewsbury, from waste reduction body Wrap, said: “Weekly food waste collections will give recycling in England an important boost and help reduce the impact of food waste on climate change.

“Our research shows that when food waste collections are introduced, and people see how much food goes to waste in their home, they want to do something about it.

“And with food waste costing a household of four around £1,000 a year, weekly collections will not only help prevent food waste in the first place, but utilise the food waste collected to generate green energy and compost.”