Children among those brought ashore in Dover after crossing Channel

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Children were among those brought ashore in Dover after crossing the English Channel on Tuesday.

Border Force vessels arrived into the Kent port carrying large numbers of people, including young children who could be seen with blankets as they were supported by staff.

The arrivals come as 4,306 people have crossed the Channel so far this year, according to Home Office data.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, from Border Force vessels following small boat incidents in the Channel
This compares with 3,770 people by the same date last year.

Last Wednesday, 514 people made the journey in 10 boats, making it the busiest day on record for 2024 so far.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted his plan to “stop the boats” is working despite the higher numbers of recorded arrivals so far this year than in the first three months of 2023.

The crossings also come as the Government’s Rwanda Bill remains stuck in parliamentary limbo after a series of further defeats in the Lords.

MPs are not scheduled to debate it again until after Westminster returns from its Easter break.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We remain committed to building on the successes that saw arrivals drop by more than a third last year, including tougher legislation and agreements with international partners, in order to save lives and stop the boats.”