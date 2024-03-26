Barclay suggests further delay to flagship recycling scheme from 2025 to 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Barclay suggests further delay to flagship recycling scheme from 2025 to 2027

By Press Association
Environment Secretary Steve Barclay, leaves 10 Downing Street, London, following a Cabinet meeting (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Launching the Government’s flagship recycling scheme in 2025 is not realistic, Steve Barclay has said.

The Environment Secretary told MPs on Tuesday that a 2027 deadline for introducing the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) is “probably more likely”.

The scheme, which would see consumers recoup a small deposit when they return single-use bottles and cans, has been in development in the Environment Department (Defra) since 2017 and was part of the 2019 Tory manifesto.

However, its anticipated launch date has already been delayed from late 2024 to October 2025, after the scheme faced heavy criticism from some in the drinks industry.

Discrepancies between devolved administrations over whether glass bottles would be included have also complicated the roll-out.

Speaking to the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs Committee, Mr Barclay said the Government has been working with industries as well as the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland governments to develop an aligned scheme.

“Given this balance between the benefits of the scheme versus the benefits of having something interoperable, I don’t think 2025 is now realistic and certainly I don’t think business would view it as a realistic deadline,” he said.

“But I suspect if I was pushed on it, a sort of 2027 deadline is probably more likely.”

Mr Barclay said the issue is ongoing and continues to be an area of discussion within the Government.

“I’m not in a position to give a date on it, but certainly 2025 I don’t think is realistic,” he added.

Asked when the Government may lay the secondary legislation for the scheme, Mr Barclay also said: “I’m not in a position to give an exact date today because I think as a Unionist, one of the things that has been very important to me is that we have an approach that is interoperable across the UK.

“And it is, therefore, right that we work closely with the DAs (devolved administrations) to have a scheme that aligns, and I think also that’s important to business as well because I think it’d be hugely frustrating to business if we have different schemes in different parts of the United Kingdom.”

He added that 55% of litter falls within the scope of the DRS as “high-quality product that can be recycled”.

“The importance of policy is there and that’s why we’ve been working so closely with the DAs on it,” he said.

It comes after the Scottish and Welsh governments had plans for their respective schemes to include glass.

But under UK Government plans, the schemes in England and Northern Ireland would have excluded glass due to the additional challenges that come with recycling the material.

Environmental campaigners and companies such as Coca-Cola have criticised the delays to the scheme and have been calling on the Government to lay the legislation that can enact the scheme under the Environment Act as soon as possible.