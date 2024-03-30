Starmer faces Labour unease over use of Union flag in election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer faces Labour unease over use of Union flag in election campaign

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the Labour Party local elections campaign launch at the Black Country & Marches Institute of Technology in Dudley
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the Labour Party local elections campaign launch at the Black Country & Marches Institute of Technology in Dudley

Labour’s use of the Union flag is “definitely detrimental” in areas with large ethnic minority populations, an MP has warned amid unease about the party’s campaign material.

Under Sir Keir Starmer the flag has played a prominent role in Labour campaign material and appearances by the leader as he stresses the party’s patriotic values.

But a Guardian report said the Labour leader was facing discontent from some of the party’s elected representatives over freepost election leaflets “plastered with Union Jacks”.

Keir Starmer visit to West Midlands
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the launch of the party’s local election campaign in the West Midlands this week (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Concerns were reportedly raised at recent meetings of the party’s black, Asian and minority ethnic group at Westminster and also by London members of the parliamentary Labour Party.

One MP said: “We are all really proud of our country but this can be a complex issue for some communities and we have to navigate that more carefully.

“For a lot of communities we are talking about colours that are associated with the National Front or another far-right group.”

The MP said using the flag might be “great” to target the “hero voters” the party needs to switch from the Tories, but there should be “segmented branding” with different material used in other areas.

Another MP told the Guardian: “I can see how it would work in some places but it’s definitely detrimental in university towns, and in heavily Bame (black, Asian and minority ethnic) seats.”

A councillor on the South Coast told the newspaper: “I’ve seen boxes of the leaflets being piled up because activists don’t want to give them out.”

The Guardian said a video sent out to activists and organisers said the flag “dominates” the party’s election branding, along with “Labour red”.

Abdi Duale, a member of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee said: “Britain’s strength is in its diversity and our communities are hugely proud of our nation and its flag.

“Labour is running a proudly progressive and patriotic campaign that celebrates all our communities and that includes using our flag.”

But Labour’s opponents seized on the Guardian’s story.

Reform UK’s deputy leader Ben Habib said “this tells you everything you need to know about the hijacking and breaking of our wonderful country” and Labour “should be ashamed of itself”.