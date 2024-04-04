MP says ‘exhausted and traumatised’ family have escaped Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP says ‘exhausted and traumatised’ family have escaped Gaza

By Press Association
Layla Moran said members of her family have escaped Gaza and are now in Bahrain (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said members of her family have escaped Gaza and are now in Bahrain, but are “exhausted and traumatised” after their journey.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Moran, who is of British-Palestinian descent, said the news was “bittersweet” and called for an immediate ceasefire.

She wrote: “It is bittersweet. Sweet because they are safe. Finally. Bitter because they shouldn’t have had to leave and that so many who do want to leave can’t or die trying.

“We need a ceasefire to protect all NOW.”

She continued: “We know we are lucky. They’re in Manama to be with their immediate family and are grateful to Bahrain for giving them sanctuary.

“They’re exhausted and traumatised. I look forward to Zooming with them in the next few days.”

Ms Moran has previously spoken in the House of Commons about her extended family who had been staying in the Holy Family Parish Church in Zeitoun in the war-torn Gaza strip.

As reports of famine and lack of hygiene infrastructure began to emerge from Gaza, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon described the conditions faced by her family.

She told the Commons in December: “There is no electricity, there is no clean water and the update that I had last night was that they are down to their last can of corn.

“I am told after pressure that food has been delivered, but they have not seen it, and when this began a week ago, the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) soldiers ordered these civilians to evacuate against their will.”

The Government has been facing increasing calls to halt arms sales to Israel after the death of three British aid workers after a deadly attack by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Seven workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity were killed in Gaza on Monday evening, with Britons John Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, among those who died.

WCK founder Jose Andres claimed the Israeli military knew his aid workers’ movements and targeted them “systematically, car by car”.