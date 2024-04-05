Thames Water holding company defaults on debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thames Water holding company defaults on debts

By Press Association
Thames Water serves millions of customers (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Water serves millions of customers (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The holding company behind Thames Water has told creditors it has defaulted on some of its debts.

It comes after Kemble Water Finance Limited failed to meet a deadline to pay interest payments due on the firm’s debt.

Thames Water’s financial struggles worsened last month when it said its investors had pulled a £500 million funding lifeline that was due to be paid at the end of April.

Some of that was understood to be earmarked to pay the loans owed by Kemble.

On Friday, Kemble, which is entirely funded through dividends received from Thames Water, sent a formal notice of default to the holders of around £400 million of company bonds.

In the notice, it is requested that its lenders and noteholders take “no creditor action” in order to “provide a stable platform while all options are explored with all key stakeholders”.

Kemble added: “The company expects that it will be in a position to provide a further update in the coming weeks.”

It follows reports earlier this week that two Chinese state-owned banks and Dutch bank ING are among a group of lenders who could play an important role in the stability of Thames Water.

It is understood the banks are owed around £190 million from the loans given to Kemble, which are due to expire at the end of the month.

The deadline could be extended after Thames Water said it would not be able to repay it.

ING, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Allied Irish Banks are among the lenders behind the loan, according to new information reported by Sky News and the Financial Times.

It means they could take a stake in Thames Water if the loan is not repaid and Kemble is in default, which would be expected to result in a restructuring process.