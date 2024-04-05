Erik ten Hag: Manchester United’s dropped points are getting more expensive

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United’s dropped points are getting “more expensive” and that time is running out to secure a Champions League spot.

United conceded twice in stoppage time as Chelsea sealed a dramatic 4-3 win at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Red Devils, who sit sixth in the Premier League table, also conceded a 99th-minute leveller at Brentford on Saturday.

United are currently nine points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham with eight matches remaining, while they are 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more.

With league leaders Liverpool next up at Old Trafford on Sunday, United boss Ten Hag acknowledged it will be “difficult” to bridge the gap to those above them.

“This week we’ve dropped points in stoppage time,” Ten Hag said.

“We’ve dropped five points and that’s very expensive because the points are getting more expensive because the games are running out. We know that and we have to catch up.

“We are many points behind, it will be difficult but we will keep fighting and our team has character.

“We have seen today (against Chelsea) they are resilient and we will be in the fight against Liverpool.”

When asked if United will need to produce a flawless end to the season to make the top four, he added: “Yes, but that is also what I said before (the Chelsea) match. I think so.

“I have to manage the team. We have qualities, some great players, we can play to a very high standard.”

The Dutch manager also noted the importance of United supporters avoiding tragedy chants for their meeting with Liverpool this weekend.

“It’s very important to be behind Manchester United and to support us in a positive way,” he said.

“There is a fantastic bond between the team and the fans and we want a positive mood at Old Trafford on Sunday.”