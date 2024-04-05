Greens vow to put ‘immediate pressure’ on future Labour government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greens vow to put ‘immediate pressure’ on future Labour government

By Press Association
Patrick Harvie said an incoming UK Labour government needs to end ‘status quo’ politics (PA)
Patrick Harvie said an incoming UK Labour government needs to end 'status quo' politics (PA)

Greens will put “immediate pressure” on a future UK Labour government to end “status quo” politics, the party’s Scottish co-leader has said.

With Labour under Sir Keir Starmer well ahead in the polls ahead of this year’s general election, Patrick Harvie said his party is “like most people around the country” hoping for a change away from the Conservatives in government at Westminster.

But he warned a Labour administration must actually “change the direction of the country” if it is to continue to have the support of voters.

He also said the Greens will “give it our best shot in terms of a campaign in Scotland”.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour is well ahead in the polls (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “Everybody knows this is a UK election year and like most people around the country, Greens are looking forward to seeing little blue dots disappear from the election map on election night.

“But we are also deeply concerned in the morning after we’re going to be looking at the formation of an incoming UK government that will still be committed to Tory fiscal rules, still be committed to Tory spending limits, still be committed to austerity.”

An incoming Labour government needs to be “under immediate pressure to drop that commitment to status quo politics”, the Green MSP insisted, saying Sir Keir’s party should restore its commitment to spend £28 billion on the green economy.

He also said a Labour-run UK government will need to “reset the relationship” which the devolved Holyrood administration that Greens are part of.

Speaking ahead of his party’s spring conference in Edinburgh on Saturday, Mr Harvie stressed the need to “end the toxic approach from the current UK Government that has been seeking to undermine and block action by the devolved Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government for far too long”.

His comments came as the Liberal Democrats accused the Scottish Greens of being “the only green party anywhere in the world to abandon its traditions and swap environmentalism for nationalism”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat net-zero spokeswoman Sanne Dijkstra-Downie said: “The Scottish Greens seem to be experiencing something of an existential crisis.

“They’ve changed colour to something a lot dirtier and a good bit more desperate.

“We shouldn’t forget that in the first year they were in Government, source emissions rose.

“Since then, Patrick Harvie and co have taken to backing brutal climate cuts and whitewashing a string of SNP failures.”

But Mr Harvie hit back, saying: “I would never accuse the Liberal Democrats of abandoning their principles, because I don’t think they ever had any.

“The reality is Scotland is leading the way on some of the stuff we need to do to get carbon emissions down.”

On tackling climate change, he added: “We will continue to do what is necessary, we will continue to put pressure on every UK political party to actually change direction at UK level.”