Sunak says Netanyahu needs to do more to ease ‘intolerable’ Gaza suffering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak says Netanyahu needs to do more to ease ‘intolerable’ Gaza suffering

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said Benjamin Netanyahu ‘needs to do more’ to alleviate suffering in Gaza (PA)
Rishi Sunak said Benjamin Netanyahu ‘needs to do more’ to alleviate suffering in Gaza (PA)

Rishi Sunak has said Benjamin Netanyahu “needs to do more” to alleviate suffering in Gaza amid mounting pressure over the UK’s decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel.

The Prime Minister insisted the Government has an “obligation” to follow the legal advice of the conflict in the Middle East, which he said have left in Britain’s position on export licences unchanged.

Ministers have resisted calls to publish the assessments they receive of whether Israel’s military action in Gaza is in line with international humanitarian law but say they are acting in accordance with them.

The Government has faced growing pressure to suspend arms export licences to the Israeli government after the killing of seven aid workers, including three British nationals, in a drone strike last week.

But Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron confirmed on Tuesday that Britain would continue to allow sales, prompting criticism from aid organisations and charities.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Sunak defended the move, saying “none of our allies” have stopped existing arms export licences, but said he had made it “very clear” to the Israeli premier that he needs to improve aid access.

“It was a shocking tragedy what happened to our veterans when they were selflessly carrying out aid missions into Gaza and I’ve also said repeatedly the situation in Gaza is increasingly intolerable,” he told the programme.

“The humanitarian suffering that people are experiencing isn’t right and Prime Minister Netanyahu needs to do more to alleviate that. I’ve made that very clear to him.”

The Prime Minister added that the UK has a “long-established process” relating to arms export licences and “we review these things regularly”.

“That’s led to no change. Actually none of our closest allies have currently suspended existing arms licences either, so we continue to discuss these things with our allies,” he said.

Lord Cameron’s announcement on Tuesday came as Mr Netanyahu escalated his threats to carry out a ground invasion of Rafah, saying a date had been set for the operation.

Around 1.4 million Palestinians are currently living in the city in southern Gaza, many of whom have been displaced from other parts of the enclave, and Western countries including the US have opposed the move.