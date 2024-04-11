Sadiq Khan corrected himself immediately after interview gaffe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sadiq Khan corrected himself immediately after interview gaffe

By Press Association
Khan was speaking to Sky News (Victoria Jones/PA)
Khan was speaking to Sky News (Victoria Jones/PA)

A video showing Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan giving an interview on Sky News was cut by the Conservative Party on Twitter to make it appear that he said the Labour Party was antisemitic.

Evaluation: False

Mr Khan did say that Labour “is proud to be both anti-racist but also antisemitic,” but immediately corrected himself by saying “I beg your pardon. Tackling antisemitism.”

The facts

On February 15 the Conservative Party uploaded a six-second clip of Mr Khan to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

The clip starts as Mr Khan is mid-sentence. In it he said: “…a party like mine that is proud to be both anti-racist but also antisemitic.”

As was pointed out by other users on the social media platform, Mr Khan quickly corrected this gaffe just a second after the video cuts out.

A transcript of the segment, which aired on Sky News, reads as follows.

Sadiq Khan: “I’ve seen a number of things in the media, so I have to rely on what I’ve seen in the media, I wasn’t at the meeting, I’ve not seen the transcript.

“Look, when you bear in mind the sensitivities of how people across the country are feeling – those from a Jewish background, those from a Muslim background – the language matters.

“And when I speak to Jewish Londoners, the way they receive some of these things, they feel scared, they feel frightened, and sometimes this language can be used as a code.

“And I think we’ve got to be cognisant of that, particularly if you aspire to be a member of parliament, or you’ve been a member of parliament.

“So I’m only going by what I’ve read in the media, I’ve not seen the transcripts, but as far as I’m concerned that sort of language isn’t acceptable and it certainly shouldn’t be acceptable in a party like mine that is proud to be both anti-racist but also antisemitic.

Sky News interviewer: “And we’ll come back to some of those…”

Sadiq Khan, interrupting: “Tackling, sorry. I beg your pardon. Tackling antisemitism.”

The Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.

