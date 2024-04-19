Yousaf urged to provide ‘clear timeline’ for Cass Review response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf urged to provide ‘clear timeline’ for Cass Review response

By Press Association
The Cass Review was published last week (Yui Mok/PA)
A Holyrood committee has urged the First Minister to provide a “clear timeline” for a Scottish response to the Cass Review into children’s gender services in England.

It said this would reassure children, young people, parents/carers and clinicians that the “significant issues” raised by Dr Hilary Cass will be “fully considered and acted upon in Scotland without delay”.

The Cass Review’s final report, published last week, said children have been let down by a lack of research and evidence on the use of puberty blockers and hormones, in a debate it said has become exceptionally toxic.

The committee’s letter comes after two Scottish health boards on Thursday paused the prescription of puberty blockers to new patients, a move welcomed by Scotland’s Health Secretary Neil Gray.

In its letter to Mr Yousaf, the Education, Children and Young People Committee said: “The recent publication of the Cass Review has brought to light significant concerns about the way in which trans, non-binary and gender questioning children and young people access gender identity services in England, and the evidence that underpins current practices.

“The committee recognises that there will undoubtedly be parallels between services in England and those currently provided to children and young people in Scotland.

“Clarity is urgently required as to how the Scottish Government intends to take forward the report’s findings in a Scottish context.”

The committee said it believes a comprehensive children’s rights and wellbeing impact assessment should be undertaken to ensure matters are explored fully, and that the rights of all children and young people across Scotland are safeguarded.

It added: “Further, the committee believes that a clear timeline should be provided for a Scottish response to the Cass Review, so that children and young people, parents/carers and clinicians can be reassured that the significant issues raised by Dr Cass will be fully considered and acted upon in Scotland without delay.”

On Thursday, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) and NHS Lothian said they have paused the prescription of puberty blockers to new patients.

They said the decision came with the support of Scotland’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Gregor Smith, following the review by Dr Cass and the same decision being taken south of the border.

NHSGGC covers Scotland’s only gender clinic for under-18s, while NHS Lothian provides care to those aged 17 and over at its Chalmers gender identity clinic.

Mr Gray said it was right for the decision to be made by clinicians rather than politicians, adding the Government and boards are considering the recommendations of the Cass Review.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment about the letter to Mr Yousaf.