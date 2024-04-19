Bank rate setter says he is now ‘more confident’ about UK inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bank rate setter says he is now ‘more confident’ about UK inflation

By Press Association
Dave Ramsden, of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, said the UK has become a ‘laggard’ when it comes to its inflation performance (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Dave Ramsden, of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, said the UK has become a ‘laggard’ when it comes to its inflation performance (Henry Nicholls/PA)

A member of the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting committee has said he thinks UK inflation could return to the target level and stay there for longer than the central bank’s own predictions.

Dave Ramsden said the UK is no longer an “outlier” but a “laggard” when it comes to its inflation performance, meaning it is slowly but surely catching up with international peers including the US and the eurozone.

It comes as new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the level of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation eased to 3.2% in March.

The Bank of England, according to its latest forecasting published in February, thinks CPI inflation will return to its 2% target between April and June this year.

However, it is projected to stay there only temporarily before increasing during the second half of the year, and could rise to 2.8% by the start of 2025.

But Mr Ramsden, speaking at the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington DC in the US, said that over the last few months he had become “more confident” that the threat of persistent inflation in the country is weakening.

He said: “For me the balance of domestic risks to the outlook for UK inflation, relative to the February MPR (Monetary Policy Report) forecasts, is now tilted to the downside, with a scenario where inflation stays close to the 2% target over the whole forecast period at least as likely.”

The Bank’s forecast period spans the next three years.

“This leaves the UK as less of an outlier and more of a laggard in terms of recent inflation performance, and one that is now catching up quickly,” he said.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has its next meeting in May, but is not widely expected to start cutting interest rates until later in the summer.

Rates currently sit at a 15-year high of 5.25% after hikes by the Bank of England in an effort to quash inflation.