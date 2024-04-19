Prayer ban head criticises Braverman for using school as ‘political football’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prayer ban head criticises Braverman for using school as ‘political football’

By Press Association
Suella Braverman’s comments were criticised (File/PA)
Suella Braverman’s comments were criticised (File/PA)

A headteacher who won a High Court case over a ban on prayer rituals has criticised Suella Braverman for using her school as a “political football”.

The former home secretary was vocal in her support for Michaela Community School in Brent, north London, after the school defeated legal action from a pupil who claimed its policy was discriminatory and unlawfully breached her right to religious freedom.

The Conservative MP co-founded the school alongside current headteacher Katherine Birbalsingh and served as the chairwoman of the board of governors until 2018.

On Thursday, Ms Braverman praised Ms Birbalsingh and claimed Michaela, which she described as “one of the best schools in the country”, would “not have existed without the Conservatives’ Free School policy”.

But posting on X on Friday, Ms Birbalsingh accused Ms Braverman of using the school to “enhance her political career”, while also appearing to criticise the BBC’s coverage of the case.

Michaela Community School court case
Michaela Community School in Brent, north west London (Lucy North/PA)

She posted on X: “I really am not happy with Suella Braverman using our school as a political football to enhance her political career.

“It is as unacceptable as the BBC doing their best to smear us.

“Everyone seems to have an agenda

“Both Braverman and the BBC can take a hike.”

Ms Braverman did not immediately respond for comment.

At a hearing in January, the High Court was told that Ms Birbalsingh, a former government social mobility tsar, introduced the ban on prayer rituals on the premises in March last year, with it being backed by the governing body in May.

The student’s lawyers argued the policy “uniquely” affected her faith due to its ritualised nature.

The pupil alleged the school’s stance on prayer, one of the five pillars of Islam, was “the kind of discrimination which makes religious minorities feel alienated from society”.

Her legal team said she was making a “modest” request to be allowed to pray for around five minutes at lunch time, on dates when faith rules required it, but not during lessons.

The school argued its policy was justified as it risked “undermining inclusion and social cohesion” between pupils, would again expose it to “an unacceptable risk of threats” and that it avoided “logistical disruption”.

In a judgment on Tuesday, a judge concluded the ban did not interfere with the student’s rights and was “proportionate” amid the school’s aim to promote an ethos of inclusivity and social cohesion.