Scottish Government promises new islands plan for 2025

By Press Association
The Scottish Government is to publish a new islands plan next year (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government will strive to help islanders struggling with the higher costs resulting from living away from the mainland, the Deputy First Minister pledged.

Shona Robison made the commitment as she announced that a new strategic plan for the islands would be published in 2025.

Speaking ahead of a visit to the island of Lewis on Wednesday, the Deputy First Minister promised that the government would “continue to work closely with communities to co-develop and co-deliver policies that address islanders’ priorities”.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison is to visit the island of Lewis on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added that while the first National Islands Plan, which was published in 2018, had been “comprehensive and ambitious”, those living on the islands had “told us that more needs to be done”.

Ms Robison pledged: “We know that island communities face issues such as higher living costs than those in other areas, and the new plan will ensure we continue to do our best to support them to address those challenges whilst drawing on their considerable expertise and strengths.”

More than £12 million has been spent on “critical infrastructure projects” on Scotland’s islands in the last three years, the Deputy First Minister added.

She also told how the £50 million Islands Growth Deal, which involves investment from both the UK and Scottish governments, would help bring about “sustainable and inclusive economic growth” in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

Ms Robison also cited initiatives such as the Carbon Neutral Islands project – which is working to help six islands to become carbon neutral by 2040 – as being “vital to delivering our vision for thriving, sustainable and successful island communities”.

But Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil said the Deputy First Minister should “do her utmost to protect local jobs”, and should also seek to deal with issues facing the University of the Highlands and Islands and its college.

Mr MacNeil, a former SNP MP who now sits as an independent, said: “It is a real shame to see how things are going at UHI Western Isles since the merger of colleges last year.

“In the short run, we need the Scottish Government to come forward with some money from reserves and help those at UHI Western Isles.

“I certainly hope that the Deputy First Minister will engage with staff when she comes to the islands this week.”