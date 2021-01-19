Mario Lemina and Aleksandar Mitrovic in contention for Fulham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fulham will have Mario Lemina and Aleksandar Mitrovic available for selection for the Premier League clash with high-flying Manchester United.

Midfielder Lemina has overcome an unspecified injury problem, while Serbia striker Mitrovic has recovered from a minor hamstring issue suffered in the FA Cup win at QPR on January 9.

On-loan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek also returns to contention having been ineligible for Saturday’s defeat to parent club Chelsea but defender Antonee Robinson and forward Bobby Decordova-Reid are suspended and Terence Kongolo (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to only be without two players at Craven Cottage.

The Norwegian was still waiting on the results from their latest batch of coronavirus tests when he faced the media to preview the trip to Craven Cottage on Tuesday afternoon.

Solskjaer ruled Phil Jones and Brandon Williams out of Wednesday’s match through injury, while the United boss suggested January acquisition Amad Diallo would not be called upon just yet.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Rodak, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Bryan, Reed, Anguissa, Onomah, Lemina, Loftus-Cheek, Cairney, Kebano, Cavaleiro, Lookman, Kamara, Mitrovic.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani, Ighalo.