Kevin De Bruyne’s Manchester City career in numbers

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a contract extension running to the summer of 2025.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the Belgium international’s numbers.
254: appearances De Bruyne has made for City in all competitions since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015.
176: Premier League appearances made for the club to date.
76: assists provided by him across those 176 matches – he has also scored 41 league goals for City.
20: number of league assists he registered last term, the third season his tally had reached 15 or more. It saw him equal the record for highest number of assists in a Premier League campaign, matching Thierry Henry.
One: De Bruyne, who also scored 13 league goals in 2019-20, last season became the first City player to be named the Professional Footballers’ Association’s men’s player of the year.
11: league assists to his name so far this term.
Seven: major trophies De Bruyne has won during his time at City so far – two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.
Three: Appearances De Bruyne had made in the Premier League prior to joining City, for Chelsea in 2013-14 – which included one assist. He played just nine times for the Blues in total.
