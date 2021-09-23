Morecambe duo face fitness assessments before clash with Accrington

Morecambe will assess Jonah Ayunga and Aaron Wildig before Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with rivals Accrington.

Summer signing Ayunga has been back training for a week after sustaining a knee complaint in last month’s Carabao Cup win at Blackburn.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said the former Bristol Rovers player would be assessed on Friday, as will Wildig having been ill in recent days.

Defender Ryan Cooney is suspended after picking up his fifth booking, while Courtney Duffus and Jon Obika continue their rehabilitation from injury.

Accrington boss John Coleman will speak to striker Dion Charles before deciding whether he plays on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland international was left out of last weekend’s loss to Wigan after the manager questioned his loyalty to the club.

Coleman says there is “no animosity” with Charles and will speak to the striker ahead of the game, adding “until we feel Dion is ready to play, he won’t play”.

Accrington skipper Seamus Conneely and winger John O’Sullivan built fitness playing for the under-23s on Tuesday, but Joe Pritchard and Harvey Rodgers remain out.