Sunday, September 26th 2021
Sport

Owain Fon Williams heroics salvage point for Dunfermline against Hamilton

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 5:52 pm
Dunfermline keeper Owain Fon Williams denied former club Hamilton victory (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dunfermline keeper Owain Fon Williams denied former club Hamilton victory (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Owain Fon Williams’ heroics were not enough to lift Dunfermline from the foot of the Scottish Championship table as they scrapped their way to a stalemate with Hamilton.

The keeper made a string of saves to keep his former club at bay and ensure his side finished with a second successive 0-0 draw.

Fon Williams had to turn away Josh Mullin’s dangerous 17th-minute shot as the visitors pushed for an early breakthrough in a first half of few chances.

Hamilton were dealt a blow when Lewis Spence was forced off by injury with just 27 minutes gone and Mirko Vitanen took his place, but they might have snatched the lead in first-half stoppage time when Mullin headed just off target.

Fon Williams had to save from Andy Ryan three minutes after the restart, but he needed the help of the post to deny Lewis Smith the opener on the hour and Reece Cole might have won it for the home side with three minutes remaining.

