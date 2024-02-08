Football rumours: PSG targeting lucrative move for Chloe Kelly

What the papers say

England forward Chloe Kelly is wanted by Paris St-Germain. The Daily Mail reports the 26-year-old would become the highest-paid women’s player in Europe if she makes the move from Manchester City.

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven (PA)

Christian Eriksen, 31, could make a return to Brentford in the summer, according to the Metro. Galatasaray have also been linked with a move for Manchester United’s Denmark midfielder.

Brighton are leading the race for Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman. The Evening Standard says the Seagulls close to beating West Ham to the 19-year-old’s signature from Nordsjaelland in a £17million deal, while the Daily Mail says the move has already been agreed.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is close to being the next managerial casualty. The Daily Mail reports he is set to leave Blackburn Rovers after eight games without a win in the Championship.

Social media round-up

🔵🇦🇷 Pérez, Enzo Fernández’s agent: “Enzo’s desire is to stay at Chelsea and win trophies”. “We didn’t discuss with any other club, it’s not true”. “For sure he’d love to see Chelsea in different position but this is something that will happen with hard work”, told @diarioas. pic.twitter.com/c4ShzOiSnb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2024

Karim Benzema 'storms out of training' after refusing to follow his manager's orders at Al-Ittihadhttps://t.co/JrKWopTjxm pic.twitter.com/uGrLWBOFDm — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 7, 2024

Players to watch

Burnley’s Lyle Foster and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson (left) battle for the ball (Jess Hornby/PA)

Antonee Robinson: Liverpool are looking at a summer mover for the Fulham and the United States left-back, according to Football Insider,

Ivan Toney: Manchester United are ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign the England striker from Brentford, according to Teamtalk.