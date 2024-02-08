Don Cowie takes temporary charge at Ross County following Derek Adams’ departure

Don Cowie has been placed in interim charge of Ross County while they consider their next move following the departure of Derek Adams.

The Staggies are looking for their third different manager this season after Adams, who replaced Malky Mackay in November, resigned on Wednesday in the wake of a 5-0 defeat at Motherwell.

County have asked Cowie, who was assistant to both Mackay and Adams, to take the reins on a temporary basis.

Ross County FC can this evening announce that Derek Adams is to leave the club as First Team Manager after offering his resignation. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 7, 2024

It remains to be seen if the former Scotland midfielder, 40, who began and ended his playing career with the Dingwall club either side of spells with Inverness, Watford, Cardiff, Wigan and Hearts, will be considered for the role permanently.

Adams took seven points from his first three games in charge but then managed just two points from his last eight league matches, leaving Ross County second bottom of the cinch Premiership, six points clear of bottom club Livingston and five below 10th-placed St Johnstone with a game in hand.

In addition to poor league form, County also suffered a 3-0 home defeat by cinch Championship side Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup last month. That result means they are idle this weekend before returning to action with a daunting trip to title-chasing Rangers next Wednesday.